NOWGAM BLAST

J-K: Omar Abdullah Seeks Accountability Over Nowgam Blast, Says ‘People Deserve Answers’

The Chief Minister said he had taken up the matter of the recent unearthing of a white-collar terrorist module in the Northern Zonal Council meeting held a day earlier, highlighting the growing concern over stereotyping. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J-K: Omar Abdullah Seeks Accountability Over Nowgam Blast, Says ‘People Deserve Answers’Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation into the Nowgam Police Station blast, asserting that those found guilty should face the harshest punishment under law, while ensuring that innocent people are not wrongfully targeted.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar Hospital after meeting the injured, Omar said the incident raised serious questions about internal security mechanisms within police establishments. “People deserve answers on how such a large quantity of explosives found its way inside a police station, how it was stored, and how such a lapse could occur,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had taken up the matter of the recent unearthing of a white-collar terrorist module in the Northern Zonal Council meeting held a day earlier, highlighting the growing concern over stereotyping. “Every Kashmiri or Muslim should not be automatically linked to the incident. The investigation must be based on facts, not assumptions,” he said.

Omar expressed anguish over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion, terming the episode a grave security and administrative failure. He announced that initial compensation had already been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and asked the Home Department to provide additional assistance since the tragedy occurred within a police establishment.

He further said that job assistance for the victims' families would be expedited. “I will direct the concerned officers to complete all formalities at the earliest so that job compensation is provided without delay,” he added.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a transparent probe, saying people must be assured that justice would be delivered. “Those responsible must face the full weight of law, but no innocent person should suffer because of the mistakes of others,” he said. 

Syed Khalid Hussain
