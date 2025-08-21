Advertisement
JAMMU KASHMIR

J-K: One Killed, 39 Injured As Bus With Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Skids Off Bridge In Samba

One person was killed and 39 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi skidded off a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J-K: One Killed, 39 Injured As Bus With Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Skids Off Bridge In SambaPhoto: Zee

