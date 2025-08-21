J-K: One Killed, 39 Injured As Bus With Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Skids Off Bridge In Samba
One person was killed and 39 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi skidded off a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday.
