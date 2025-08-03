Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940676https://zeenews.india.com/india/j-k-operation-continues-for-third-day-in-kulgam-one-terrorist-neutralised-2940676.html
NewsIndia
ENCOUNTER

J-K: Operation Continues For Third Day In Kulgam; One Terrorist Neutralised

Security forces continued their operation for the third consecutive day on Sunday in Akhal Devsar area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 08:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J-K: Operation Continues For Third Day In Kulgam; One Terrorist NeutralisedRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Security forces continued their operation for the third consecutive day on Sunday in Akhal Devsar area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Another terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter, which began on Saturday after a cordon and search operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs. 

The operation is still in progress as security personnel search the area for any remaining militants.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK