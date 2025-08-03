J-K: Operation Continues For Third Day In Kulgam; One Terrorist Neutralised
Security forces continued their operation for the third consecutive day on Sunday in Akhal Devsar area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Another terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing encounter, which began on Saturday after a cordon and search operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs.
The operation is still in progress as security personnel search the area for any remaining militants.
