J-K: Orange alert in Kashmir, snowfall, rain to intensify in coming days

Kashmir: Kashmir and Ladakh Valley received fresh snowfall as predicted by the metrology department leading to the closure of several far-off and border roads besides several Morning delayed Srinagar International Airport.

MET official said Kashmir and Ladakh Valley plains and hilly areas received fresh snowfall and light snowfall in plains and moderate in upper reaches. Srinagar recorded rain and snowfall of 7.1mm from overnight till 8 am.

Gulmarg recorded had 8.4 inches of fresh snowfall temperature remained at minus 5.0°C. Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 13.5 cms of snowfall and recorded minus 1.2°C temperature.

Disaster management official said Bandipora-Gurez road was closed due to fresh and continuing snowfall. 5 inches of snow had already accumulated at Gurez, 9 inches at Razdan top, 5 inches at Tulail and 4 inches at Dawar. Adding Machil, Karna, and Keran roads have been closed as higher reaches of Kupwara received 1.5 ft snow amid continuing snowfall.

While 6 inches of snowfall was recorded at Sonamarg to Bajri Nallaj in Ganderbal. Reports of snow are also from Ladakh UT, Leh, Kargil and Drass witnessed moderate snowfall while Gumri, Zojila had heavy snowfall.

Leh recorded minus 7.2°C, while Kargil recorded minus 9.0°C and Drass recorded 7.5°C minimum temperature.

MET has issued an ‘orange alert’ as the present weather system of snowfall is expected to “intensify”. The weather office has already issued an advisory for snowfall in J&K till January 9.

Two successive western disturbances are affecting Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas till 9th January (forenoon), said MET adding main activity of this system will be the occurrence of moderate to heavy rain/snow, most likely during 5th and 8th January and gradual decrease thereafter.”

The official said, "As expected, weather is overcast in both J&K with widespread light rain/snow and moderate snow over higher reaches. It’s expected that moderate snow/rain in plains and heavy snowfall over higher reaches with main activity later tonight and tomorrow in both Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman has issued ‘amber/orange warning for “isolated heavy snowfall”. Regarding probable impacts, the weather advisory says that there may be disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu- Srinagar Highway, Srinagar-Leh Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass.

Avalanche alerts also have been sounded in the upper reaches, "people should take cautions in avalanche and landslide-prone areas." However, the Srinagar-Jammu highway was open till now but several flights to and fro Srinagar airport have been delayed.



Live TV