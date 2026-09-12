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J-K: Pakistani JeM terrorist's body found in Doda, M4 rifle recovered

Officials said joint security forces recovered the remains of the terrorist, who had been killed earlier during an operation in the district. The night-enabled M4 rifle was also recovered from the spot.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
J-K: Pakistani JeM terrorist's body found in Doda, M4 rifle recovered
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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