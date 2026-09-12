The body of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, along with his M4 rifle, was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Saturday, police said. Officials said joint security forces recovered the remains of the terrorist, who had been killed earlier during an operation in the district. The night-enabled M4 rifle was also recovered from the spot.
“You Can Run But You Can't Hide!” the J&K Police said in a post on X.
The operation was jointly carried out by the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) Doda, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The operation took place in the Seoj Dhar forest area, which connects Doda’s Bhaderwah with the neighbouring districts of Udhampur and Kathua.
The recovery comes amid intensified anti-terror operations across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban. Security forces have stepped up area domination patrols and search operations following earlier gunfights in high-altitude areas and intelligence inputs about militant movement in the upper reaches.
Combing operations have also been intensified in the dense forests and difficult mountain terrain of Doda as security forces continue efforts to track down remaining militant networks.
Across the Jammu division, security forces have increased their presence in rugged, high-altitude forest areas and mountain passes, where foreign militants are believed to have shifted towards operating from remote terrain.
The Army has deployed more than 4,000 specialised personnel, including Para Commandos and mountain warfare troops, across the hilly districts as part of efforts to counter the shift from urban areas to jungle warfare.
Several major operations have been carried out in the region in recent months. In Rajouri, Operation Sheruwali was a multi-week joint operation involving the Indian Army, J&K Police and the CRPF in the densely forested areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector. Security forces carried out fire assaults on suspected cave hideouts where heavily armed militants were believed to be hiding.
In Poonch’s Surankote and Mendhar forests, security forces have regularly conducted Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in areas including Bhata Dhurian, Nar and Surankote. The operations followed intelligence inputs tracking suspicious movement from lower Pangai and nearby frontier villages.
In Kathua and Samba, security forces have also conducted intensive operations in areas including the Ding Amb and Sanyal forests. The multi-layered searches covered several kilometres of difficult border terrain and were supported by helicopters, UAVs and sniffer dogs.
During these operations, security forces uncovered well-stocked hideouts containing grenades and other equipment believed to be linked to JeM groups.
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