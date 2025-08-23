J-K: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Criticises Govt Takeover Of 215 Schools

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, responding to the state government's recent takeover of 215 schools run by the Jamat Islami and Falah-e-Aam Trust, heavily criticised the move. She said it is a direct assault on the region's educational system and cultural identity.

Mufti also said that the takeover of FAT-run schools, which have a balance between modern and Islamic education, is "deeply unfortunate" and an attack on the region's cultural identity. She added that the government is erasing the Kashmiri language, literature, and cultural icons from the curriculum.

The Former J-K CM defended the role of FAT schools and said that they played a vital role in educating poor children by charging minimal fees and supporting thousands of households, and emphasised that the takeover puts the future of many students and teachers at risk.

Mufti accused the National Conference of being silent. She said the ruling party is implementing the BJP's agenda and allowing the decision to go unchecked, despite having 50 assembly and three parliamentary seats and being in the majority.

“During the 2016 unrest, despite pressure, I had resisted banning JeI, said I had pressure from top to ban Jamat, but banning them only for their ideology was not fair, we had no evidence, and categorically then rejected,” she added.

Mufti, reacting to the Education minister's statement, said, “If she ministers feel it’s wrong order, she should cancel it. She is a minister, I request Sakina ji to stand for her own people.”

The decision to take over the schools is because of adverse intelligence reports against the management of those institutions that are affiliated with the banned JeI/FAT.

While Education Minister Sakina Itoo later clarified that the takeover was temporary and meant to ensure academic continuity, Mufti and other opposition party leaders remain critical of the government's approach and alleged that them being part of the action.

However, the BJP unit of Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the step, saying it will save our future from getting radicalized.