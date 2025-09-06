J-K: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Reacts To Hazratbal Plaque Row, Says ‘FIR Should Be Lodged Against…’

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the installation of the Ashoka Emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, stating it deeply hurt the religious feelings of Muslims. A controversy began after the newly renovated shrine was inaugurated on September 3, 2025, and a marble plaque bearing the Ashoka Emblem was installed. Some devotees perceived the emblem as resembling an idol, which conflicts with Islamic principles.

Speaking exclusively to Zee News, Mehbooba Mufti said that the Waqf Board, headed by Darakhshan Andrabi, should be held responsible for the incident, and an FIR should be lodged against its members under the blasphemy act for hurting religious sentiments. They should be booked under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to acts intended to outrage religious sentiments.

Mufti criticized Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi for allowing the emblem to be placed inside the shrine and for demanding that the protesters be charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The former J-K CM also said that she is Muslim, and the whole Waqf board is constituted of Muslims; they should know no picture can be installed inside a shrine or worship place, it’s Polytheism, which cannot be tolerated.

Also Read: J-K: Why A Marble Plaque At Hazratbal Dargah Sparked Protests

Mufti further added that while successive governments had worked towards the development of Hazratbal, they had consciously avoided what she termed “un-Islamic practices.”

“This was not a BJP function. Unfortunately, the sanctity of Hazratbal was compromised in this manner,” she said, and urged respect for the religious significance of such sites.

Mufti also accused the National Conference of surrendering to the BJP's narrative and policies, a separate issue from the Hazratbal controversy. “We were of the thought that now popular government had come with a heavy mandate, but they are legalizing the acts of the BJP,” she added.

The PDP Chief said that those who broke the emblem had done so out of anger and when they were provoked to do so.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, reacting to this, Mufti said that since 2019, the authorities have been doing the same on small issues; they book people under the PSA.