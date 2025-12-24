J-K: Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 3 Crore Under NDPS Act In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached properties worth around Rs 3 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of its crackdown on drug trafficking in Srinagar.

Srinagar Police attached a double-storied residential house and a double-storied shopping complex, along with land measuring 1 kanal and 4 marlas, worth approximately Rs 3 crore.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler, namely Ajaz Ahmad Mir, son of the late Ali Ahmad, resident of Palpora Noorbagh, who is involved in FIR No. 201/2022 under Sections 8/21 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal.

The attachment was carried out under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the investigation, it was established that the accused had acquired the said property through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities.

Consequently, the property was attached under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The attachment proceedings were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, strictly in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures.

As per the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the said property until further orders.

Srinagar Police reaffirm their unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking and dismantling the financial networks that sustain the narcotics trade by targeting both offenders and the proceeds of crime, strictly in accordance with the law.

The public is urged to cooperate by sharing credible information to help eliminate the drug menace from society.

Earlier Case

On Tuesday, the Special NIA Court in Budgam ordered the attachment of immovable properties belonging to Ghulam Nabi Shah alias “Dr. Fai,” a US-based Kashmiri separatist, in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officials said.

The order was passed after Budgam Police moved an application in FIR No. 46/2020, registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13, and 39 of the UAPA. The court invoked Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code, corresponding to Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, as the accused had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by a competent court.

In line with the court’s order, parcels of land comprising one kanal and two marlas under Survey No. 466 in Wadwan village and 11 marlas under Survey No. 343 in Chattabugh village, both located in Budgam district, have been ordered to be attached. The District Collector of Budgam has been instructed to take possession of the said properties.