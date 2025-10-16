J-K: Police Attach Property Of Pakistan-Based Terror Handler Under UAPA In Budgam

In its continued crackdown on terror networks and their facilitators, Budgam Police on Wednesday attached property belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - UAPA.

The attached property comprises 10 marlas of land and a two-storied residential house located at Sandipora, Budgam. The action was carried out after obtaining due sanction from the competent authority.

According to police, the property belongs to Muzaffar Hussain Allie, son of Late Ghulam Mohammad Allie, a resident of Sandipora, Budgam. The accused had exfiltrated to Pakistan, where he has been actively involved in promoting terrorist activities and guiding local terror networks from across the border.

During the investigation, it emerged that Allie had been attempting to alienate and sell the property with the intention of using the proceeds to fund terror operations. Acting swiftly, the police secured sanction under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in connection with FIR No. 38/2024 registered at Police Station Chadoora.

Officials said the action underscores the firm resolve of Budgam Police to dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism by targeting both active operatives and their financial or logistical enablers.

“The said individual continues to operate from Pakistan and remains deeply involved in anti-national activities,” police sources confirmed.

Reaffirming its commitment, Budgam Police stated that it will continue to take strong and lawful action against individuals involved in terrorism or aiding such activities in any form.

On Wednesday, the Srinagar Police carried out a series of coordinated raids across several parts of the city, targeting suspected overground workers (OGWs) and associates linked to banned terrorist outfits. Officials described the operation as a major step toward dismantling the terror support network active in Kashmir’s summer capital.

The extensive searches, conducted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - UAPA, focused on thirteen individuals believed to be involved in facilitating or providing logistical and other forms of assistance to proscribed militant organizations. Authorities said the action forms part of a larger, intelligence-based crackdown aimed at disrupting the ecosystem that sustains militant operations in the region.