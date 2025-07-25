J-K Police Attach Property Of Terror Associate Under UAPA In Kupwara

Continuing its stringent action against individuals involved in anti-national activities and in pursuance of the ongoing crackdown on terror funding, Kupwara Police have attached property belonging to a terror associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

FIR No. 276/2022 was registered at Police Station Kupwara under sections 120-B, 121-A, 122, 123 of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The investigation revealed that Mutwali Piswal, son of Jamal Din Piswal, resident of Kupwara’s Batpora village, had illegally exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) a few years ago for arms and ammunition training. It has come to light that the said individual is affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfits Al-Bark and Lashkar-e-Taiba and currently operates as a commander actively facilitating the infiltration of terrorists across the LoC.

Further evidence indicates that Mutwali Piswal is deeply involved in radicalizing local youth and recruiting them into terrorist ranks, posing a grave threat to the peace and security of the region.

Notably, the accused was found attempting to sell his immovable property, a land measuring two Kanals and 14 marlas, situated at Khasra Nos. 4, 6, 7, 12, and 14, falling under Hyhama, Kupwara. The proceeds of this intended sale were meant to be funneled into terror-related activities, thereby directly supporting and financing terrorism.

As such, the property in question falls under the proceeds of terrorism” under UAPA. In light of this and in accordance with powers conferred under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Kupwara Police have formally attached the land as part of the investigation in FIR No. 276/2022.

The attachment of property is a significant step in disrupting the financial networks of terrorist operatives. It serves as a stern warning to those who attempt to fund or facilitate terrorism in the Union Territory.