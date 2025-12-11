Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked several hotels, guesthouses and houseboats for violating the Immigration and Foreigners Act after a Chinese national was detained for alleged visa and travel violations. Multiple FIRs have been registered against these establishments for failing to comply with mandatory Form-C reporting norms.

All accommodation providers, hotels, guesthouses, houseboats and homestays in Kashmir are required to upload the details of all foreign guests in an online Form-C to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) within 24 hours of their arrival. This rule helps authorities track and monitor foreign nationals.

During inspections across Srinagar and other areas, including Rajbagh, Khanyar, Lal Bazar, Nishat and Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, as well as Humhama in Budgam, several establishments were found to have housed foreign nationals without submitting the mandatory Form-C, in some cases even deliberately concealing their stay.

At least six FIRs have been registered so far. The charges fall under sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, with non-compliance considered a serious offence punishable with imprisonment of up to five years and fines.

Properties facing action include IMY Homestay in Lal Bazar; four houseboats on Dal Lake, Floating Castle, Best View, Crystal Palace and Lake Palace; a house owner in Nishat; and hotels such as Hotel Blossoms, Hotel Grand MS and Hotel Golden Forests in Rajbagh, as well as Rose Cottage in Humhama. Cases have been filed under various sections of the Act, including Sections 7, 8, 14, 16 and 23(b), with FIRs registered at Rajbagh (No. 65/2025), Lal Bazar (No. 60/2025), Nishat (No. 101/2025), Ram Munshi Bagh (No. 94/2025) and Humhama Budgam (No. 337/2025).

Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterated that strict compliance with Form-C submission is mandatory and warned that violations will attract stringent legal action. The Kashmir hotels association also advised accommodation providers to exercise caution and complete all required formalities.

Tariq Gohani, an official of the Kashmir Chamber and Hotel Association, said, “We have already informed our members that Form-C is a simple process and the police need foreign visitor details. I request the government to give those who may have made mistakes a chance instead of filing FIRs. The case of the Chinese traveller who came without proper permission is an example. I urge all hoteliers not to take guests without proper documentation.”

The enforcement drive began after the detention of a Chinese national, Hu Congtai (29), who was found to have violated his visa conditions and travelled to restricted areas.

Hu arrived in India on a tourist visa valid only for specific Buddhist pilgrimage sites, Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushinagar. Instead, he illegally travelled to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He reportedly visited several sensitive and strategic locations in Ladakh and Kashmir without the required permissions or FRO registration. His mobile phone was sent for forensic analysis after his browsing history showed searches related to CRPF deployments and Article 370.

Hu was detained and questioned by multiple intelligence agencies. He has since been deported from Srinagar to Delhi for violating visa norms, from where he will be sent back to Hong Kong.

Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterated that strict adherence to Form-C submission norms is a legal obligation for all hoteliers and homeowners accommodating foreign nationals, and non-compliance will continue to invite strict action.