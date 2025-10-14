J-K Police Conduct Raids Targeting Ex Hurriyat, Jamaat-e-Islami Activists In Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched extensive search operations in the Shopian district of South Kashmir, targeting the residences of former Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) activists. These raids aim to investigate and curb anti-national activities by disrupting and dismantling the separatist and terror networks through their support systems and sympathizers.

The coordinated searches focus on individuals with past links to banned organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami and the Hurriyat Conference. Authorities suspect that some of these individuals may be attempting to revive underground networks or spread propaganda.

During the operations, police reportedly seized documents, digital devices, and other materials, which are currently being examined for evidence of unlawful activities. The searches were conducted following legal protocols, with warrants obtained from a competent court, and are intended as preventive measures to maintain peace and security in the district.

Similar search operations have recently been conducted in other districts. In Srinagar, raids took place yesterday at multiple locations connected to individuals associated with JeI and Hurriyat, including those linked to the late separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai.

On October 8, 2025, police carried out search operations across several locations in Anantnag, Handwara area of Kupwara, and Sopore area of Baramullah district, targeting suspected Hurriyat and JeI affiliates.