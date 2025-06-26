J-K Police Issues Advisory For Pilgrims Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra 2025 – Check Details

Ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Police has advised pilgrims to avoid independent travel. The police have also advised the pilgrims to travel in escorted convoys.

The 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3rd and conclude on August 9th.

Meanwhile, security forces have heightened the security for this year's Amarnath Yatra because of the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

As part of the preparation and to assess preparedness for the upcoming yatra, security forces on Wednesday conducted a mock drill across the various locations in Kashmir, including main routes to Srinagar and the Amarnath cave shrine, Pahalgam (Anantnag district) and Baltal (Ganderbal district).

The mock drills involved multiple security and disaster response agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Traffic Police, and other local units.

To ensure safety and security of the pilgrims the security forces are using facial recognition systems integrated with databases of active terrorists, over-ground workers (OGWs), and other blacklisted individuals. Meanwhile, High-resolution CCTV cameras and drones are in place for continuous surveillance. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and bomb disposal squads have also been stationed at all strategic locations. Every pilgrim will be issued an RFID tag for real-time tracking, which is mandatory for movement.

"These mock drills were conducted to evaluate our preparedness and coordination, and to send a clear message that the Yatra is fully secure. Police have deployed AI-based facial recognition cameras loaded with data of wanted individuals. While there are general threat inputs, we are fully prepared and can assure a safe Yatra for all," SSP Srinagar G.V. Sandeep said.

Authorities have also declared both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as a “No-Fly Zones” from July 1 to August 10, with exceptions only for authorized security and emergency aircraft. Security forces have also deployed anti-drone technology to neutralize unauthorized aerial threats.