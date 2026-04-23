J-K police launch surgical strike on Narco-Terrorism after dismantling terror network

After successfully destroying the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, the JK Police have now turned their focus toward a new and equally dangerous threat, narco-terrorism. Alongside intensified checking operations, large-scale awareness programs are being rolled out from Jammu to Kashmir to protect the valley's youth from what authorities describe as Pakistan's latest trap.

Since Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Nasha-Mukt Abhiyaan in Jammu and Kashmir a week ago, the response on the ground has been swift and decisive. More than 60 drug peddlers have been arrested, dozens of properties attached, and several have been bulldozed to the ground. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and its Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) have launched intense anti-narcotic operations across Srinagar and the wider Kashmir Valley, marking a significant escalation in the crackdown on drug trafficking.

Highly trained narcotic dog squads have been deployed at key checkpoints, airports, and border areas to detect heroin, cannabis, and other banned substances. The ANTF has positioned these specialized sniffer dogs, trained specifically for advanced narcotic detection, at multiple strategic locations, including Jahangir Chowk, Magarmal Bagh, and major entry points into Srinagar, where intensive checking of vehicles and passengers is underway.

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100-Day Nasha Mukt campaign

Srinagar Police has launched a focused 100-day Nasha Mukt (Drug-Free) campaign, designed to crush the entire ecosystem of drug supply. As part of this initiative, the J&K Police has begun attaching properties acquired through drug trafficking proceeds to dismantle the narcotics financial network. In this week alone, more than 60 arrests have been made, and at least 60 FIRs have been registered against drug peddlers across Kashmir. Law enforcement is also conducting surprise inspections of drug establishments and pharmacies to curb the sale of illicit pharmaceutical drugs.

This campaign is part of the broader Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aimed at making the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir drug-free. LG Manoj Sinha himself launched the initiative in Jammu with a firm pledge to dismantle this new strategy attributed to Pakistan. He has personally participated in drug-free Pad Yatras, and authorities have simultaneously rolled out massive awareness drives targeting youth about the dangers of drug abuse.

Police sources warn that this is a calculated trap set by Pakistan, one designed to draw the youth of Jammu and Kashmir into addiction, after which they can be exploited for anti-national activities. Beyond enslaving the region's youth, anti-national elements stand to reap massive profits from the drug trade, with that illegal money subsequently being funneled to fuel and strengthen terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.