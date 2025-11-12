J-K Police Raid Over 300 Locations Across Kashmir Linked To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami

In a massive crackdown against the banned organization Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Kulgam Police on Tuesday launched coordinated raids at over 300 locations across Kashmir. The operation, described as one of the largest in recent years, targeted residences and premises of JeI members and their associates as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle networks supporting militancy and to curb their grassroots influence.

Officials said the raids were carried out in multiple districts, including Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Awantipora, following credible intelligence inputs that JeI-linked elements were attempting to revive their activities under different front groups despite the organization being banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) since 2019.

Sources revealed that during the past four days alone, more than 300 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) have been conducted across various areas, including former encounter sites, suspected terrorist hideouts, and locations linked to Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with JeI. Around 500 individuals with links to banned organizations, including JeI and JKNOPs, have been questioned so far under preventive detention laws.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the extensive searches, police seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and printed materials of evidentiary value, while several JeI members were detained for questioning to trace wider networks allegedly aiding militant activities.

Officials said the crackdown also forms part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the broader terror-separatist ecosystem in the region. The operation is reportedly linked to the recent Delhi terror blast investigation, which unearthed a “white-collar” terror module involving several individuals, including three doctors from Kashmir.

Authorities described the large-scale action as a crucial component of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s sustained strategy to neutralize ideological, financial, and logistical networks of banned outfits and ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed.