J-K Police Raid Residences Of Hurriyat, JeI Associates In Crackdown On Unlawful Activities

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and safeguard peace and security in the region. As part of this initiative, meticulously planned and targeted searches were conducted at the residences of individuals linked to the proscribed organisations Hurriyat and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in the Handwara district of North Kashmir.

The raids were carried out at the residence of Ghulam Hassan Khan, son of Habibullah Khan, from Maidan Chogol, who is associated with the banned Hurriyat, and at the home of Abdul Ahad Lone, son of Abdul Aziz Lone, from Wahipora, who is connected to the proscribed JeI.

These operations were executed with precision as part of a broader investigation to determine the individuals’ involvement in activities that could jeopardise public safety and regional stability.

This initiative highlights the Handwara Police’s unwavering commitment to dismantling the infrastructure of the terror ecosystem and preventing any threats to law and order. By proactively targeting networks that may undermine peace, the police aim to ensure a secure environment for all residents in the region.

Reiterating their resolute dedication to maintaining peace and security, the Handwara Police vowed to take swift and decisive action against any individual or group attempting to disrupt the law and order situation in the district. “Our efforts will remain relentless in neutralizing threats and fostering a safe and stable community,” the official statement emphasised.