JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J-K Police Recover Bodies Of 4 Martyred Policemen In Kathua's Anti-Terror Operation

The bodies of four J-K policemen in Kathua's anti-terror operation were recovered. DGP Nalin Prabhat confirmed the operation will continue, detailing a March 23 encounter with Pakistani terrorists.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
J-K Police Recover Bodies Of 4 Martyred Policemen In Kathua's Anti-Terror Operation Image: ANI

The bodies of all four Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) policemen recovered, who were martyred in the anti-terrorist operation in Kathua, DGP Nalin Prabhat said the operation will continue on Saturday. 

“On Marh 23, a woman saw Pakistani terrorists in Sanyal village. After getting information about the presence of terrorists in Sanyal village, a small team of five of our police personnel immediately reached the area," said, Nalin Prabhat, DGP, while briefing media after the wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred policemen at district police lines in Kathua.

“There was an encounter of the terrorists with our police team, these Pakistanis left behind four magazines, two IEDs and two grenades after they ran away from the area," he added.

