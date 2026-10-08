Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /J&K drug bust: Police seize 9 kg chars and 100 kg copper in twin raids

J&K drug bust: Police seize 9 kg chars and 100 kg copper in twin raids

J&K Police seize 9.052 kg of chars and around 100 kg of copper in twin raids in Sumbal as investigators probe a wider drug and scrap trade network.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
J&K drug bust: Police seize 9 kg chars and 100 kg copper in twin raids
Image Credit: Zee News. J&K Police seize 9 kg chars, 100 kg copper in twin raids.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
J&K drug bust: Police seize 9 kg chars and 100 kg copper in twin raids
2
3
4
5