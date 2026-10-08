/J&K drug bust: Police seize 9 kg chars and 100 kg copper in twin raids

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday seized 9.052 kg of chars and around 100 kg of copper in two separate operations in Sumbal. Two men were arrested in the narcotics case, while investigators are examining the wider network behind the illegal drug and scrap trade. Intelligence inputs are also being assessed over suspected funding of anti-national activities.
During naka checking at Pashwari in Sumbal, a police team from Police Station Sumbal intercepted two individuals carrying separate nylon bags. A search of the bags led to the recovery of a chars-like substance, locally described as chars choora.
The accused were identified as Mohd Shafi Ganie, son of Mohd Sultan Ganie, a resident of Pashwari, Naidkhai, and Shabir Ahmad Malk, son-in-law of Ghulam Mohd Hura and a resident of Pashwari, Naidkhai.
Police said 5.324 kg of the suspected contraband was recovered from Mohd Shafi Ganie, while another 3.728 kg was recovered from Shabir Ahmad Malk. The combined recovery was 9.052 kg.
According to police, both men failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the suspected narcotic substance. An FIR has been registered at Police Station Sumbal under Sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, official said. Further investigation is underway.
In a parallel operation, police recovered approximately 100 kg of copper, bringing the illegal scrap and metal trade under further scrutiny.
Officials are now examining whether the narcotics and scrap-related activities are connected to a larger network operating in the region. Investigators are also working to establish the source and intended destination of the recovered material.
Senior police officials have said that illegal commercial activities, including narcotics and scrap trading, are being closely monitored. Preliminary assessments and intelligence inputs suggest that proceeds from such activities may be diverted to support anti-national elements active in Kashmir.
These claims are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been independently established as a finding against the accused. Police are seeking to determine whether the recovered consignments are linked to a broader network and identify its financiers and other beneficiaries.
Police are examining the movement of the narcotics and copper consignments, their intended recipients and the financial transactions potentially associated with them.
The investigation will also determine whether the two cases have any connection or are part of separate illegal operations.
Authorities have reiterated that the crackdown on narcotics and illegal trade will continue, with investigators focusing on the networks, financiers and beneficiaries allegedly operating behind such activities.
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