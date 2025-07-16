J-K: Properties Worth Crore Belonging To Pakistan-Based Terrorist Handler Seized In Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized three immovable properties worth crores of rupees belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in Budgam district.

The properties were attached in the areas of Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahab in Budgam district. This action was executed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to disrupt terror networks by targeting assets linked to terrorist activities.

Budgam police in a handout said, “In a major crackdown on terror operatives and their support structures, Budgam Police have attached three properties belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers located in Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib in presence of concerned Executive Magistrates.

The action was carried out in connection with case FIR No. 58/2024 U/S 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 18, 20, 23 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of Police Station Khag, and under proceedings-initiated U/S 25 of UAPA for attachment of properties used in terrorist activities.

The properties attached belong to the following accused persons presently operating from across the border:

1. Manzoor Ahmad Chopan @ Rayees

S/O Gh. Mohi-ud-din Chopan, R/O Harwani Khansahib

(Double-storied residential house with premises at village Harwani Khansahib, Budgam under Khasra No. 763).

2. Mohammad Yousuf Malik @ Molvi

S/O Ab. Rahim Malik, R/O Chewa Budgam

(Double-storied residential house along with 05 Kanals, 13 Marlas of land at village Chewa Budgam under Khasra No. 151).

3.Bilal Ahmad Wani @ Umer

S/O Gh. Ahmad Wani, R/O Nagbal Khag

(Land measuring 19.5 Marlas situated at Khag under Khasra Nos. 1093 and 1094).

Police added, “These terrorist handlers, operating from Pakistan, have been actively orchestrating and facilitating terrorist activities in the region for several years.

The attachment of their properties is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational networks of terror outfits and their cross-border sponsors.

This operation aligns with ongoing efforts by Jammu and Kashmir Police to dismantle terror support structures, which include seizing assets acquired through proceeds of terrorism or used to harbor terrorists. These efforts reflect a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and its support networks.