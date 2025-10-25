J-K Rajya Sabha Polls: CM Omar Abdullah Accuses Allies Of Betrayal

J-K Rajya Sabha Elections: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed both satisfaction and disappointment over the outcome of the recent Rajya Sabha elections, saying that while the National Conference succeeded in winning three out of four seats, the party lost one to the BJP due to “betrayal by some allies.”

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said, “The National Conference (NC) had put in all possible efforts to secure all four seats, but some allies who had long been part of the coalition chose to ditch us at the last moment.”

Without naming anyone directly, he remarked that “those who betrayed us are already known to everyone.”

“It is unfortunate that people who were sitting with us, eating with us, finally stood with the BJP. I don’t want to take names; they stand exposed before the people,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister particularly mentioned MLA Handwara Sajad Lone’s decision to abstain from voting, saying that his choice clearly helped the BJP’s chances.

“He chose not to vote because of his known compulsions, but his act indirectly benefited the BJP,” the J&K CM continued.

Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Congress and independent legislators who supported NC candidates.

“I’m satisfied that not even a single NC vote went in vain,” he said, adding that he thanked “everyone who voted for National Conference candidates,” including members of other parties.

He further stated that the newly elected Rajya Sabha members from the NC would raise key public issues in Parliament.

“They will highlight the demand for the restoration of complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and take forward the resolution passed by our Assembly regarding the special status of the region,” Omar elaborated.

On a different note, the Chief Minister also praised the efforts of the Floriculture Department for extending the valley’s tourist season through innovative gardening initiatives.

“There was a misconception that flowers don’t bloom after summer in Kashmir. After interacting with floriculture officials, we realized that by starting the tourist season early with the Tulip Garden and extending it with the Gul-e-Dawood Garden, we can boost tourism substantially,” Omar said, congratulating all gardeners and officials of the department for their contribution.