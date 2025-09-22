J-K: Remains Of Pakistani Fattah-1 Missile Recovered From Dal Lake

During a clean-up drive on Saturday, the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) discovered the remnants of a shell in Dal Lake, Srinagar. The recovered debris is said to be the remains from May 10, 2025. The remains were taken to the local police station for further examination and analysis. Reportedly, authorities have identified the object recovered from the lake seems like a Pakistani Fattah-1 Missile.

On the morning of May 10, 2025, a missile-like object had landed in the lake, causing loud explosions and smoke to rise from the water's surface, and some debris was initially fished out by security forces. During this time, multiple explosions were heard in Srinagar, and a similar suspicious object was found in Lasjan on the city's outskirts.

This event happened after India’s military operation codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’, which was launched in response to a terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam. In that terror attack, 26 innocent people lost their lives. This military action was a direct effort by the Indian forces to respond firmly and protect the people affected by the attack.

Operation Sindoor

Initiating the debate on 'Operation Sindoor' in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed that even though the Indian Armed Forces had other options, they opted for the one that struck the terror targets and destroyed them.

Condemning the Pahalgam massacre, Singh termed the terror attack an "inhumane and cowardly" act against India. He had also mentioned that soon after the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with the chiefs of the three forces and gave them a free hand to carry out "decisive action, keeping their judgement, strategic understanding and regional security in mind."

On the other hand, Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate in Monsoon Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed the Assembly that that three terrorists killed by the Indian Armed Forces during 'Operation Mahadev' on July 28 were all involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.