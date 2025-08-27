J-K: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout In Kupwara District, Seize Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition

Jammu and Kashmir Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and other materials from a terror hideout in the Bhuvan Forest, Rajwar area of Handwara, Kupwara district.

The hideout, located in a dense forest and reportedly underground, was uncovered during a search operation, police said. The recoveries are being described as a significant blow to terrorist designs in the area and have potentially averted attacks.

Seized items

The seized items include 22 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades, one UBGL, 15 AK-47 rounds, around half a kilogram of black powdered substance believed to be explosive, a gas cylinder, gas stove, tawa (griddle), three tarpaulins, groceries, utensils, weapon cleaning oil, a pair of shoes, and pencil cells.

A police statement said an investigation into the matter is underway. Handwara, a strategically important town near the Line of Control (LoC), and its surrounding mountainous and forested terrain have been repeatedly used by terrorists for hideouts and infiltration, officials said.

Three Arrested With Arms and Ammunition In July

In July, Anantnag Police apprehended three individuals in possession of illegal arms and ammunition during a naka at Krad Ranipora Road. The naka was organized by Police Station Uttersoo in coordination with SOG PC Chittergul, the Army’s 19 RR, and the 96 Battalion of CRPF near Panchayat Ghar Krad.

While inspecting a suspicious vehicle traveling from Kard towards Ranipora, the driver attempted to evade the checkpoint but was intercepted by the naka party. Two other occupants were also apprehended.

A search of the vehicle and the suspects led to the recovery of arms and ammunition. The individuals have been identified as Waseem Rehman, son of Abdul Rehman Sheikh; Eahsan Akram, son of Muhammad Akram Lone, both residents of Midoora, Tral, Awantipora; and Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmed Bhat, resident of Koil, Pulwama, who was driving the vehicle.

Initial investigations indicate that the trio had obtained the weapons from the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were allegedly planning a terror attack in the area.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 40/2025 at Police Station Uttersoo under Sections 18, 39, 23 of the UAPA and Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act.

(With ANI Inputs)