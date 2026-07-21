/J-K: Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition near LoC in Uri

Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gawalta area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.
According to officials, personnel of the Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, deployed along the LoC in Gawalta, alerted Police Station Uri after recovering the weapons near Chowkas in Gawalta village.
A police team immediately reached the spot and took possession of the seized arms and ammunition.
The recovered cache includes one AK-47 rifle, two MP5 submachine guns, four pistols, one AK-47 magazine, four MP5 magazines and 12 pistol magazines. Security forces also recovered 839 live AK-47 rounds, 255 MP5 rounds, 50 live pistol rounds and a wire cutter from the site.
Police have registered an FIR (No. 80/2026) under Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Uri. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended use of the recovered weapons.
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