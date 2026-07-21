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J-K: Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition near LoC in Uri

According to officials, personnel of the Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, deployed along the LoC in Gawalta, alerted Police Station Uri after recovering the weapons near Chowkas in Gawalta village.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
J-K: Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition near LoC in Uri
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Meta/AI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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