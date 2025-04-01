J-K: Security Forces Tighten Search Operations After Kathua Encounter

Kathua: Security forces on Tuesday intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua a day ago. Multiple surveillance and ambushes have been set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation intensified after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31, leading to a fresh encounter

Following the engagement, security personnel swiftly initiated a search-and-destroy operation early on April 1. The operation remains in progress, with forces maintaining a heightened alert in the region. "Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, JK Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of March 31, leading to an exchange of fire. Search and destroy operations launched at first light on April 1. Operations in progress," said the Rising Star Corps of Indian Army on X.

An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district last night, officials said on Tuesday. "An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists started late last night in the Billawar area of Kathua after security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

On Monday, the security forces intensified their actions against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. DIG Sharma said the force is "sad" as it lost one jawan in the Kathua encounter. However, he emphasised that the soldiers' training is very good and stated that their morale is really high.

Authorities placed the entire region on high alert as the search operation continues to track down potential threats. Earlier, during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site. The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal.