J-K: Security tightened across Kashmir ahead of Friday prayers

Today on 5th day as it’s Friday the day of conglomerate prayers, the barricades, the number of security personnel on the ground, along with women squads are doubled across Kashmir, while the number of security personnel deployed on the ground are from Jammu Kashmir police and CRPF and intelligence wing officials are kept on ground in civil dress to smell any conspiracy being cooked.

From the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk to every many chowk of Kashmir, mostly the Shia-dominated areas are sealed with contingent wires barricades are put on roads with heavy security forces deployment to stop any happening.

With Friday prayers drawing large congregations, security around major mosques across the Kashmir division has been tightened.

The Jamia Masjid is closed today for Friday prayers as a precautionary measure. The authorities have appealed to the public to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could disturb public order. Security arrangements, particularly in downtown Srinagar and other sensitive areas, have been further intensified to prevent any escalation of unrest. The Chief Minister, along with all party MLAs as well as religious leaders are taken into confidence to maintain peace.

All government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed until at least Saturday, March 7. Major higher education institutions such as the University of Kashmir and the Central University of Kashmir have suspended classes and postponed scheduled examinations.

To prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation, authorities have curtailed high-speed mobile data services across the Valley. While postpaid mobile connections are restricted to 2G internet speeds, several prepaid services have experienced intermittent disruptions in data, voice, and SMS facilities.

Prohibitory orders on public assembly and movement continue to be enforced in multiple districts, especially in Shia-populated localities and parts of Srinagar’s Old City.