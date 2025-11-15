A blast occurred near the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir. Security personnel are on the scene, and sniffer dogs have been deployed to assist the investigation. The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, visited the hospital to meet those injured in the incident. Further information is awaited.

According to an NDTV report, seven people were killed and 27 others were injured in the incident. The number of casualties may increase, as five of the injured are in critical condition, the report added.

According to sources, the November 10 Delhi blast is linked to “objectionable posters” found in the Nowgam area of Srinagar, for which an FIR had been registered on 19 October. They noted that security forces acted decisively to dismantle an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module connected to the terror plot.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Here:

Not a terror attack.



The blast occurred while the FSL team, Police, and Tehsildar were inspecting a large cache of Ammonium Nitrate.#Nowgam #Srinagar #NowgamBlast https://t.co/V4QVIi3Kqw pic.twitter.com/KSEUuPuAFk — LikhaPadhi (@likhapadhi_com) November 15, 2025

During the investigation, two individuals were arrested in Shopian and Ganderbal between 20 and 27 October. On 5 November, a medical practitioner, Dr Adil, was detained in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Two days later, an AK-56 rifle and ammunition were found in a hospital in Anantnag, and additional firearms, pistols, and explosives were recovered from a location in Faridabad.

Under interrogation, the suspects disclosed the identities of other members of the module. This led to the arrest of Dr Muzammil, a doctor at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. Using these leads, further arrests were made and a substantial quantity of weapons and explosive material was seized.

On 9 November, a man known as Madrasi from Dhauj, Faridabad, was apprehended. The following day, a major consignment of explosives weighing 2,563 kilograms was discovered at the home of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, an Imam at Al Falah Mosque in Faridabad’s Dhera Colony. Subsequent operations uncovered an additional 358 kilograms of explosive material, detonators, and timers. In total, approximately 3,000 kilograms of explosives and bomb-making equipment stored by the module were seized.

Sources said Umar, another member of the group and a medical practitioner at Al Falah Medical College, changed his location repeatedly due to pressure from security forces. CCTV footage indicates that Umar was driving the vehicle involved in the Red Fort explosion, which was caused by the same type of material recovered in Faridabad.

Investigators are still determining whether the blast was intentional or accidental. Security agencies reported that they had successfully “dismantled this Faridabad module”, preventing a major plot aimed at causing large-scale destruction in the country. Umar fled as the crackdown intensified, and his panic and desperation are believed to have contributed to the Red Fort explosion. Whether it was deliberate or inadvertent will be established through further inquiry, but sources confirmed it formed part of the same sequence of events that led to the exposure of the module and the massive explosives seizure.

After news of the Delhi explosion broke on Tuesday, Delhi Police and other security agencies immediately reached the scene. Home Minister Amit Shah instructed the NSG, NIA, and forensic teams to proceed to the site without delay. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital, and authorities verified the ownership of the vehicle used in the blast.

Essential DNA, explosive, and other forensic samples have been collected and sent for examination. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

(With inputs from ANI)