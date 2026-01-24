Snowfall has stopped across the Kashmir Valley, but the region continues to reel under severe cold conditions, with Gulmarg recording a low of -12.0 degrees Celsius.

At least seven flights have been cancelled since morning, while all major highways remain closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Following a heavy spell of snowfall across the Kashmir Valley from Thursday night and rain in parts of Jammu, the Western Disturbance has now moved out of the region. However, weather officials have predicted dry conditions for the next 48 hours.

According to data recorded by the Meteorological Department, several inches of fresh snowfall were reported during the intervening night in parts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Kishtwar and Rajouri. Officials said snowfall was also recorded in areas that had not witnessed snow for nearly a decade, attributing it to a strong cold air mass associated with the Western Disturbance, which led to a sharp dip in temperatures even in relatively warmer regions.

Dry weather for next 48 hours

Weather officials said conditions across Jammu and Kashmir are likely to remain largely dry over the next 48 hours. However, another Western Disturbance is expected to approach from Monday afternoon, January 26, which may bring light to moderate rain and snowfall in parts of the Union Territory.

Major highways closed

Meanwhile, a traffic official said that the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), Mughal Road, Srinagar–Ladakh Road, and Sinthan Road continue to remain closed due to adverse weather conditions. Authorities have advised commuters not to travel on these routes until they are fully restored and declared safe.

Flights grounded at Srinagar airport

Several flights were also cancelled at Srinagar Airport since morning. An airport official said that due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport and unfavourable weather conditions in Srinagar, at least seven flights to and from Srinagar Airport were cancelled on Sunday.

Bone-chilling cold returns

After two days of snowfall, temperatures across the Valley have once again fallen below freezing, bringing back bone-chilling cold conditions.

As per IMD data, minimum temperatures recorded across Kashmir were:

Srinagar: -1.4 degrees Celsius

Qazigund: -4.2 degrees Celsius

Pahalgam: -7.6 degrees Celsius

Kupwara: -4.0 degrees Celsius

Kokernag: -6.2 degrees Celsius

Gulmarg: -12.0 degrees Celsius

Srinagar Airport: -3.2 degrees Celsius

Pulwama: -3.4 degrees Celsius

Shopian: -7.1degrees Celsius

Zethan Rafiabad: -10.9 degrees Celsius

Sopore: -3.2 degrees Celsius

Beerwah (Budgam): -8.2 degrees Celsius

Heavy snow alert issued

The IMD has issued an alert for another spell of heavy snowfall from January 26 to 28, warning of renewed weather activity starting Monday night.