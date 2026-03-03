J-K: Shia community pays tribute to Khamenei amid tight security in Kashmir

Massive but peaceful mourning protests were witnessed across the Budgam district and other Shia-dominated areas following Friday congregational prayers. These demonstrations were held to mourn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Authorities confirmed that Friday prayers were offered across the Valley, including Budgam, and concluded peacefully without any major law-and-order incidents.

Thousands of Shia Muslims took to the streets in Budgam district and other Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, carrying portraits of the late leader and raising slogans to express solidarity with Iran.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The largest mourning procession was held in Budgam, led by MP Aga Syed Ruhollah Mehdi, a Shia scholar who remained a leading voice in these protests. Authorities had previously tightened security around his residence and registered FIRs against him and other leaders. Ruhollah criticized not only America and Israel but also the BJP-led government for not condemning the acts of Trump and Netanyahu, whom he accused of violating international law.

Ruhollah condemned the killing, describing it as “jungle rule.” He said the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader represents a breakdown of international laws and the rise of a system where military might imposes its will without consequences, disregarding the sovereignty of nations.

He argued that while India’s fundamental policy opposes cruelty and supports international law, the current BJP-led government has altered its stance to suit its own agenda. Ruhollah emphasized that India is not aligned with cruelty and that the government’s silence or alignment with the aggressors does not reflect the values of the Indian people, but the ideology of the ruling party.

He directly challenged the local administration’s use of force and restrictions on mourners, stating that he has a mandate from the people of Srinagar and Budgam to fight for rights and dignity, whether against the BJP or any other party.

Ruhollah also criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for not explicitly condemning the killing, stating that if the leadership cannot find the courage to condemn aggression against a respected religious figure, they should “keep your ‘concern’ to yourself.”

Regarding the FIR registered against him for his social media posts, Ruhollah remained defiant: “The same administration that could not find the courage to condemn a sovereign nation’s leader being martyred now finds the courage to book the one man who did.” He added that he would not be intimidated and would continue to speak against what he termed atrocities, despite downgrading of his security, suspension of his social media accounts, or FIRs against him.

During the large mourning processions after Friday prayers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) coordinated a multi-layered security strategy with the CRPF and the Indian Army to balance the public’s right to mourn with the need to maintain law and order.

A robust joint grid comprising the JKP, CRPF, and the Army was deployed at sensitive locations across Budgam, Srinagar, and other areas to ensure area control. Unlike earlier in the week, when restrictions led to clashes, today’s strategy allowed large processions to proceed peacefully after Friday prayers.

Security forces utilized advanced surveillance and a multi-tiered framework to monitor crowd movement without directly intervening in the mourning rituals. The day concluded with the peaceful dispersal of mourners.

Owing to the stable and peaceful situation, officials announced that five-day-old curbs and restrictions on internet access and public movement would be lifted from tomorrow. Security forces will, however, maintain routine deployment to monitor the situation closely as the 40-day mourning period continues.