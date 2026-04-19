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NewsIndiaSnowfall, avalanches grip Zojila Pass and Gurez Valley; schools shut, travel alerts issued
JAMMU AND KASHMIR WEATHER

Snowfall, avalanches grip Zojila Pass and Gurez Valley; schools shut, travel alerts issued

In Tulail Valley, part of the scenic Gurez region, continuous snowfall since morning has piled up 3 to 4 inches of fresh snow, with accumulation ongoing. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) suspended classes for students up to 8th grade amid the heavy downpour. A minor "channelised" avalanche struck a mountain gully in the valley but stayed confined, sparing the valley floor, Kishanganga River, and any lives or property.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Snowfall, avalanches grip Zojila Pass and Gurez Valley; schools shut, travel alerts issued

Winter-like conditions returned to Jammu and Kashmir's high-altitude areas, with fresh snowfall blanketing Zojila Pass and Tulail Valley in Gurez, triggering a minor avalanche at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

In Tulail Valley, part of the scenic Gurez region, continuous snowfall since morning has piled up 3 to 4 inches of fresh snow, with accumulation ongoing. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) suspended classes for students up to 8th grade amid the heavy downpour. A minor "channelised" avalanche struck a mountain gully in the valley but stayed confined, sparing the valley floor, Kishanganga River, and any lives or property.

Meanwhile, the strategic Zojila Pass, linking Kashmir to Ladakh, faced relentless heavy snowfall at Gumri and Zero Point, adding about 1 inch of new snow amid high winds. Authorities issued a HIGH (Level 4) avalanche alert for the Srinagar-Leh highway. 

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This follows a major slide near Zero Point that trapped 3 to 4 passenger vehicles; Border Roads Organization (BRO) and police teams swiftly rescued those affected. The incidents echo late March's tragic avalanches, which claimed at least seven lives and injured several others along the axis.

Motorists heading to Gurez or Ladakh are urged to check real-time updates from Jammu and Kashmir Police or BRO, as routes remain prone to sudden closures. "Safety first, avoid unnecessary travel," advised officials amid the freak April weather anomaly.

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