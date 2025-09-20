J-K: Soldier Injured In Udhampur Encounter, 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Trapped

An Army soldier was wounded on Friday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, where security forces cornered three to four terrorists believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Crackdown On Terror Continues In Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, the crackdown on the terror ecosystem continues in the valley, as the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the counter-intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches across seven districts in Kashmir on Saturday.

The raids were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kupwara, Handwara, Pulwama, and Shopian in connection with a terror-related case. The searches were conducted under a warrant obtained from a competent court.

The CIK is actively working to dismantle the infrastructure of terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir, including sleeper cells, recruitment modules, and logistical supply chains.

The unit investigates specific terror-related cases to disrupt terror groups and their funding sources. This can include examining modules operating from across the border, as seen in a recent case involving the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

Investigators with the CIK also monitor and track the use of encrypted messaging applications, which are often used by terrorists and their handlers located across the border.

As an intelligence unit, the CIK gathers information related to terrorist activities, subversion, espionage, and cross-border operations.

The CIK often conducts coordinated operations with other security agencies, including the Indian Army, to act on critical intelligence.

In addition to today’s raids, the CIK in July 2025 conducted searches at 10 locations in the Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar districts. This operation targeted a terror recruitment module linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad commander operating from across the border.

In May 2025, the CIK conducted raids across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case involving terrorists using encrypted messaging apps to communicate with handlers across the border.

