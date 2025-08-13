J-K: Soldier Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri
A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists after the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
