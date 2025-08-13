Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945325https://zeenews.india.com/india/j-k-soldier-killed-as-army-foils-infiltration-bid-along-loc-in-uri-2945325.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU KASHMIR

J-K: Soldier Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In Uri

A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists after the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

J-K: Soldier Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC In UriRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists after the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK