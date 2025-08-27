J-K: Srinagar Police Assist In Rescue Efforts As Continuous Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Valley

Srinagar Police, in close coordination with the district administration, has been at the forefront of relief and rescue operations amid the continuous spell of heavy rains that have battered Jammu and Kashmir, leading to widespread flooding, landslides and record-breaking rainfall.

Police teams have been deployed across Srinagar to respond to emergencies, evacuate stranded residents from low-lying and waterlogged areas, coordinate with civic departments for swift dewatering and sanitation, support traffic police in managing congestion and diversions, and respond promptly to distress calls through the Police Control Room (PCR) and dedicated helpline numbers.

Authorities Urge Caution

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and report incidents of waterlogging, fallen trees or electrical hazards to the nearest police station or the PCR.

Jammu and Kashmir Battered Incessant Rainfall For Fourth Straight Day

The Union Territory has been battered by incessant rain for the fourth straight day, triggering flash floods, landslides and widespread damage. Officials said more than 30 people have lost their lives so far, while infrastructure losses are estimated in thousands of crores.

IMD Record's Unprecedented Rainfall Across Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported unprecedented rainfall across several districts, with Jammu recording 390 mm in 24 hours — its highest August rainfall in over a century — surpassing the previous 1910 record of 272.6 mm. Udhampur received 629.4 mm, breaking its 2019 record of 342 mm. Other districts also saw heavy downpours, with Kathua logging 155.6 mm, Bhaderwah (Doda) 99.8 mm, Jammu 81.5 mm, and Katra 68.8 mm.

IMD Red Alert For Multiple Districts

The IMD has issued a red alert for multiple districts, including Poonch, Rajouri, Kulgam, Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Ramban and Doda, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, possible hailstorms, cloudbursts and flash floods until the night of August 27.

Rivers Overflowing Due to Incessant Rainfall

The downpour has swollen major rivers and streams such as the Tawi, Chenab, Ujh, Ravi and Basanter, pushing them several feet above the danger mark and inundating large parts of low-lying areas and urban centres.