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NewsIndiaJ-K: Srinagar Police attaches Rs 1.2 crore property in drug trafficking crackdown
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

J-K: Srinagar Police attaches Rs 1.2 crore property in drug trafficking crackdown

Demolition of drug traffickers' properties continues in Kashmir. Property Worth Rs 1.2 crores was attached in Srinagar, while an illegal commercial property was demolished in Kulgam. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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J-K: Srinagar Police attaches Rs 1.2 crore property in drug trafficking crackdown

Intensifying the crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached an immovable property comprising a double-storeyed residential house along with land worth approximately Rs 1.2 crores situated at Gasoo Hazratbal.

The property belongs to Maqsood Hussain Khan S/o Abdul Majeed Khan, R/o Banday Lane, Hazratbal, A/P Gasoo Hazratbal.

The attachment has been carried out under the provisions of Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with FIR No. 42/2023 U/S 8/20, 21, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Nigeen and FIR No. 20/2025 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Ganderbal. 

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The property was identified as illegally acquired property linked to illicit drug trafficking activities.

Also Read: J-K anti-drug crackdown: 147 arrested, Rs 3.7 cr assets attached in Anantnag

Meanwhile, Kulgam Police, in a significant action against the narcotics network and illegal encroachments, in close coordination with the Revenue Department, today carried out a demolition of two illegal shops constructed over State land situated at village Drien Dawlatabad by notorious NDPS accused Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh S/o Mohd. Jamal Sheikh R/o Drinen was demolished in accordance with the law. 

The accused is said to have been involved in four NDPS cases, namely:1. FIR No. 150/2018, 2. FIR No. 251/2020, 3. FIR No. 87/2020, 4. FIR No. 101/2023, and the police said he was also involved in five other stone pelting-related cases.

Kashmir Police reiterates that it will take stringent action against individuals involved in narcotics trafficking. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and share information related to drug peddling to make society drug-free.

Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan

Earlier, the "Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan" 100-day initiative launched on April 11, 2026, completed its first month with significant results in awareness and enforcement. 

Over one crore participants have joined across Jammu and Kashmir. More than 2.16 lakh awareness activities were conducted, including 'padyatras' rallies, school or college programs, and sports events. Major events included a padyatra led by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha across Jammu and Kashmir. 

Health Department facilities have treated 44,602 patients, including 339 IPD (In-Patient Department) admissions. The Tele-MANAS MANAS (Madak-Padarth Nished Asoochna Kendra) Helpline, launched by the Government to empower citizens to fight against the drug menace, handled 2,786 calls during this period for counseling and support.

Apart from campaigning, authorities have intensified crackdowns and legal actions to dismantle drug networks.

Also Read: Over 1 crore people join J&K’s ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign; 260 kg drugs recovered in massive crackdown

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Syed Khalid Hussain

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