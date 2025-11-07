J-K: Srinagar Police Foil Terror Plot, Arrest Three With Country-Made Pistol

In a major breakthrough against anti-national activities, Srinagar Police successfully foiled a terror plot by arresting three individuals and recovering arms and ammunition from their possession during a late-night operation near Mamta Chowk, Konakhan, Dalgate.

According to police officials, a team from Police Station Khanyar was conducting routine vehicle checking when they intercepted a black Royal Enfield motorcycle without a registration number. The rider and two pillion passengers attempted to flee but were tactfully apprehended by alert personnel on duty.

A search of the suspects led to the recovery of one country-made pistol (Desi Katta) and nine live rounds. The arrested individuals were identified as Shah Mutayib and Kamran Hassan Shah, both residents of Koolipora Khanyar, Srinagar, and Mohammad Nadeem, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Kawa Mohalla, Khanyar.

Police said that based on the identification of the initial two suspects, one more associate involved in the plot was arrested soon after. Preliminary investigation indicates that the trio was planning to carry out a terror-related act in the locality using the recovered weapon and ammunition.

An FIR No. 51/2025 has been registered at Police Station Khanyar under sections 3, 7, 25 of the Arms Act, 20, 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police sources added that further investigation is underway to trace the associates, network, and possible links of the accused with other subversive or Pakistan-backed terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

A senior police official commended the swift and professional action of the Srinagar Police, stating that their alertness prevented a potential attack and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to maintaining peace and public safety in the city.