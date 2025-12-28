J-K: Suspected Explosive Found On Sopore-Bandipora Road, Area Sealed

Security forces on Saturday sealed a stretch of the Sopore–Bandipora road after a suspected explosive object was found on the roadside near Mangnipora Kehmah, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal squad.

Following the detection, the area was immediately cordoned off by Bandipora Police along with personnel from the 27 Assam Rifles to temporarily restrict movement and ensure public safety. Commuters were advised to avoid the stretch and cooperate with authorities until the situation is assessed and cleared.

A senior police official said that standard operating procedures were put in place immediately after the detection, and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to examine the suspicious object. Traffic movement in and around the affected stretch was regulated as a precaution while security checks were underway.

The area has been kept under close watch, with security forces maintaining a tight vigil until the bomb disposal squad completes its operation.

This is the second such incident reported in north Kashmir within the last 24 hours. On Friday, a major tragedy was averted when a bag containing arms and suspected ammunition was destroyed in a controlled blast by the bomb disposal squad in the Hygam area of Sopore on the Srinagar–Baramulla highway.