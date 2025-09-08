Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J-K: Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Kulgam Encounter

One terrorist was killed and an Indian Army soldier was injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces on Monday in Gudar forest, Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
J-K: Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Kulgam EncounterRepresentative image. (Photo: IANS)

One terrorist was killed and an Indian Army soldier was injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces on Monday in Gudar forest, Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter is still ongoing and is being conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"OP GUDDAR, Kulgam Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF in Guddar forest of Kulgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

