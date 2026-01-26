In a significant shift in South Kashmir’s situation, changing from a violent to a peaceful atmosphere, the father of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Abid Ramzan Sheikh hoisted the National Flag at their family home in Chotipora village, Shopian, on Republic Day.

Abid Ramzan Sheikh, a resident of Chotipora and categorized as an A++ high-value target by security agencies, remains active in the district's terror ecosystem. Despite his son's involvement in terror activities, family patriarch Mohammad Ramzan Shiekh participated in the national festivities, unfurling the Tricolor in the presence of neighbors and family members.

The gesture echoes similar instances in Shopian and other districts of the valley, where families of active terrorists have joined Republic Day celebrations in the past few years, signaling a desire for normalcy and integration. Local police and other forces, including the army, maintained a vigilant presence in Kashmir, ensuring the event passed off peacefully without incidents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Locals of Chotipora welcomed the flag-hoisting, viewing it as a step toward peace and prosperity in a village long affected by terrorism. "Our family loves the nation; this is our way of showing it," a relative told a reporter, requesting anonymity.

Security experts see such events as potential openings for community outreach, though operations against high-profile terrorists like Abid continue unabated. Shopian, a hotbed of terrorism, has witnessed intensified encounters in the recent past, with forces targeting overground workers and hybrid terrorists linked to groups like LeT and TRF.

When the nation marks 77 years of its Republic, this flag hoisting speaks that patriotism is even alive in terrorist homes.