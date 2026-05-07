J-K: Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits participate in Mata Zeashta Devi celebrations in Srinagar

The 3,000-year-old Mata Zeashta Devi Temple in Srinagar echoed with ringing bells and devotional hymns as more than 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits, including devotees from abroad, gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of their family deity. The festival, marked by a grand Maha Yagya and special prayers, revived memories of Kashmir’s pre-1990 spiritual and cultural life for the displaced community.

The sacred birth anniversary of Mata Zeashta Devi was celebrated with immense religious fervor at the historic Mata Zeashta Devi Temple in Zaethyar, Srinagar. Thousands of devotees, primarily from the Kashmiri Pandit community, gathered from across the country to participate in the grand Maha Yagya (Havan) and special pooja, praying for regional peace, prosperity, and the community’s safe return to the Valley.

Before the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990, the foothills of the Zabarwan Hills resonated daily with devotional chants, ringing bells, and vibrant community life. For decades after the 1990s, the shrine witnessed sparse and heavily guarded attendance. The current presence of thousands of devotees singing traditional hymns collectively has revived the spiritual and cultural atmosphere of the Valley from nearly four decades ago.

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Devotees traveled from across India, many saying that returning to the ancient shrine felt like a restoration of their displaced identity.

Several pilgrims openly expressed their deep desire to permanently return and live in their ancestral homeland.

Jai Kaul, a visitor from Pune, remarked, “This time around, from the moment I arrived here to every taxi ride I took—I felt an atmosphere so profound that it seemed as though my very soul resides here. I have never felt such love and affection, not even during my childhood, as I am experiencing today. I felt so deeply moved that, deep down, I am contemplating buying a small flat here and settling down permanently. I have traveled across all of India and even visited foreign lands, but the tranquility found in Kashmir—the sheer joy of sitting by the banks of Dal Lake—is unparalleled. The sense of peace I feel here is immense. I would urge everyone to come, stay here, and experience this same love; we are one people, and Kashmiri Muslims are an integral part of us.”

A devotee from Maharashtra shared, “The atmosphere today is just as it was back then, perhaps even more vibrant. In those days, there were not as many bhajans (devotional hymns) or quite this level of excitement; we were just children who used to visit often and bathe in the sacred kund (pool). It feels wonderful to be back; this is an experience we truly miss when we are away. The sense of serenity we find upon returning to Kashmir is truly unique and unlike anything else.”

For Kashmiri Pandits, the deity is revered as a powerful manifestation of Supreme Shakti who bestows protection, Siddhi, Riddhi, and Buddhi upon her devotees. According to Hindu mythology, the origin of Mata Zeashta is directly linked to the Samudra Manthan. It is believed that when the Asuras abducted Goddess Lakshmi, they imprisoned her inside a secluded cave called Guptagara (modern-day Gupkar in Srinagar). To defeat the demons and rescue Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shiva channeled his divine energy to manifest Goddess Zeashta and the fierce warrior Vira Vaitala. Mata Zeashta annihilated the Asura forces and rescued Lakshmi. This legendary victory occurred on the Panchami (fifth day) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, which is why her birth anniversary is celebrated during this period.

The temple’s head priest, Rattan Lal, stated, “Thousands of years ago, during the churning of the Kheer Sagara (Ocean of Milk), many treasures emerged; it was during this event that Goddess Jyeshtha came into existence. Later, when the Asuras abducted Goddess Lakshmi, they kept her inside a cave. Lord Shiva intervened to stop them, but the demons remained defiant. Subsequently, Vetal Bhairava arrived and sought orders from the Lord. To divert the demons’ attention, Goddess Jyeshtha was manifested by Lord Shiva. Thereafter, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Jyeshtha.”

Following the victory, Lord Shiva blessed the Goddess with unparalleled power to permanently protect humanity from natural calamities, planetary afflictions, and existential fears.

The temple finds mention in Kalhana’s Rajatarangini and the Neelamata Purana. According to these texts, the area was originally home to an ancient Shiva sanctuary known as the Jyeshtarudra Temple, constructed by King Gopaditya at the eastern base of Gopadri Hill. In the 8th century, Emperor Lalitaditya Muktapida renovated the shrine, transforming it into a major regional pilgrimage center for more than 1,200 years.

The grand Maha Yagya (Havan) organized at the temple served as the spiritual centerpiece of the celebrations, drawing a congregation of over 4,000 devotees to the ancient shrine. The massive turnout marked one of the largest religious gatherings at the site in recent decades. The rituals were conducted by Vedic scholars who chanted traditional scriptural hymns to invoke the blessings of Mata Zeashta Devi.

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