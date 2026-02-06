Advertisement
NewsIndiaJ-K: Threat to Kashmiri Pandits triggers high alert during Amit Shah’s Kashmir visit
AMIT SHAH KASHMIR VISIT

J-K: Threat to Kashmiri Pandits triggers high alert during Amit Shah’s Kashmir visit

Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert following a social media threat targeting Kashmiri Pandits ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit. Authorities have intensified security, launched search operations, and are verifying the threat’s links to TRF while Shah reviews counter-terror and border security measures.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
J-K: Threat to Kashmiri Pandits triggers high alert during Amit Shah’s Kashmir visitPhoto Credit: IANS

Amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies have been placed on high alert following a threat circulated on social media targeting the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The threat message, purportedly issued by a group calling itself the “Falcon Squad” and believed to be linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, surfaced online soon after the Home Minister’s visit to the Union Territory was announced.

The message warned Kashmiri Pandits against returning to or staying in the Kashmir Valley, threatening that they would be targeted, similar to earlier incidents in which members of the community were killed in targeted attacks. According to security sources, the language and symbols used in the message closely resemble those seen in previous threats, most of which were circulated by the TRF terror outfit and referenced past targeted killings.

The timing of the threat, emerging just ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to review the security situation in the region, has raised serious concern among security and intelligence agencies. Officials are currently assessing the authenticity of the message and its possible links to terror networks. Until the verification process is complete, authorities are taking no chances and have significantly stepped up security measures across Jammu and Kashmir.

Security has been intensified, particularly in sensitive areas, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and at locations scheduled to be visited by the Home Minister.

Amit Shah, who arrived in Jammu late last evening, first met political leaders before chairing a high-level security meeting today. The meeting focused on reviewing the overall security situation, border management, and counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He held detailed discussions with the Lieutenant Governor and senior officials from agencies, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, with emphasis on counter-terror strategies and anti-infiltration measures.

The Home Minister also inspected the International Border in Hiranagar, Kathua, to review anti-infiltration technologies and arms and ammunition provided to the BSF, which are being used to keep the borders and Line of Control secure and peaceful.

Later tonight or early tomorrow morning, depending on the schedule of additional meetings, Shah is expected to travel to Srinagar. There, he will launch development projects and conduct a review of the security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded across Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have intensified frisking and launched extensive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in Srinagar and Jammu. Massive search operations are also underway in the Pulwama–Shopian forest belt and along major highways.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
