J-K Tragedy: Ramnagar SDM Rajinder Singh, Son Killed In Reasi Landslide, Lt Governor mourns loss

In a tragic accident, Ramnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajinder Singh and his son died due to a killing landslide in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The mishap took place on Friday when their Bolero jeep was hit by a landslide at Salukh Ikhter Nallah while they were on their way back to their home village Pattian from Dharmari.

JKAS officer of 2011, Rajinder Singh, and his son died on the spot due to their injuries. His wife and two other family members traveling with him in the vehicle were injured and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Following initial first-aid treatment, those in serious condition were sent to the District Hospital at Reasi for more advanced medical treatment.

An immediate rescue effort was initiated with the active involvement of residents and police officers, who continued to pull the wounded from the rubble.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was deeply saddened by the premature death. In a release, he extended his sincerest condolences to the grieving family of Rajinder Singh and instructed officials to provide the best medical care for the injured. He also promised all-around support to the mourning family.

"Extremely saddened by the landslide incident in Dharmari, Reasi in which we have lost an outstanding officer Sh Rajinder Singh, JKAS 2011, SDM Ramnagar and his son. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to bereaved family and I pray that the injured recover quickly,” the Lieutenant Governor posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also expressed grief, portraying Rajinder Singh as a true and devoted officer well-respected by his fellow officers and society. He offered his condolences to the family and reiterated the administration's resolve to provide medical care and continuous support to the injured family members.