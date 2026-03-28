J-K: Tulip Garden sees record footfall as 1.4 lakh visitors flock in two weeks

Asia’s largest Tulip Garden in Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented surge in visitors, recording a footfall of 1.4 lakh within just two weeks of its opening. Since its grand inauguration on March 16, 2026, the iconic garden has drawn thousands daily, transforming the Kashmir Valley into a vibrant floral destination during the spring season.

The garden, inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, features around 1.8 million tulips spread across 70 to 75 varieties. By March 27, the cumulative number of visitors had reached 140,000, with an average daily turnout of 4,000 to 5,000 people, including locals, domestic travellers and international tourists.

To accommodate the growing interest, authorities advanced the opening date by two weeks from its usual early April schedule. The move has significantly boosted tourist inflow, with visitors eager to witness the garden’s colourful blooms set against the scenic Zabarwan Range and Dal Lake.

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Tulip Garden in-charge Imran Ahmad said, “Our objective was to make this spring season a major attraction, thereby driving the revival of tourism; and to a significant extent, we have succeeded. During Ramadan, we saw mostly domestic tourists with 4,000 to 5,000 daily visitors. After Eid, footfall increased to 10,000-12,000 per day, including 6,000 to 7,000 locals and 4,000 to 5,000 tourists. International visitors have also started arriving. These figures are encouraging, and we expect even higher footfall in April.”

Tourists have described the garden as a “visual masterpiece” and “heaven on earth”, often comparing its terraced landscapes to Europe’s famous flower gardens. The presence of rare tulip varieties imported from the Netherlands, along with hyacinths and daffodils, has further enhanced its appeal, making it a prime destination for photography, especially during sunrise and sunset.

Avinash Mishra, a tourist from Varanasi, said, “I had heard about this place and came here first after reaching Kashmir. The beauty is beyond what I expected; it truly surprised me.” Another visitor, Harshita, added, “We came on March 18, thinking the flowers might fade in a few days, but they are still vibrant. People should come and see this themselves; it’s truly beautiful.”

The garden’s success is backed by months of preparation, with hundreds of gardeners working tirelessly for nearly six months to ensure its readiness. Recognised by the World Book of Records (London) as Asia’s largest tulip garden, it continues to play a vital role in boosting tourism in the region.