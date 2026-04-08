J-K: Two government employees linked to LeT, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, dismissed from service

The ongoing crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordering the dismissal of two government employees found to have links with banned terror outfits. The action forms part of the administration’s stated “zero-tolerance to terror” policy.

The dismissals were carried out under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, which allows termination without an inquiry in the interest of state security. The move is aimed at removing individuals embedded within government institutions who are allegedly aiding terror networks.

Reiterating his firm stance, Sinha has said the campaign against such elements will continue without pause, vowing to dismantle what he described as deeply entrenched terror networks within the system.

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One of those dismissed, Farhat Ali Khanday, was a Class-IV employee in the Education Department in Ramban. According to officials, he had been working for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen while using his government position as a cover to rebuild and expand the outfit’s network in Ramban and nearby areas.

His alleged involvement first came to light in 2011 during investigations into a hawala network distributing funds to families of slain militants. Officials said his name surfaced during the interrogation of a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative arrested for routing money to seven such families.

“We didn’t know that Farhat was working for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen until April 2011. His name came out in April 2011, during the interrogation of a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist, who was nabbed by J&K Police for distributing terror money to 7 terrorist's families. J&K Police picked up Farhat, and he was put behind bars, but later in October 2011, he managed bail and continued his terror activities,” officials said.

Investigators later found that he remained in contact with local networks and continued to act as a facilitator for the group. A chargesheet was filed against him in a special court in 2022. Officials added that he showed no signs of disengaging from such activities.

“The presence of a terrorist within an educational environment is a matter of grave concern. Moreover, he was part of the government machinery, an institution tasked with serving the public and responsibly using taxpayers’ money. While drawing a salary from the government exchequer, he was in fact working for terrorists, an inconceivable betrayal in any civilised society,” an official said.

The second employee, Mohammad Shafi Dar from Bandipora, was working as a Class-IV employee in the Rural Development Department. He had been appointed on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, a plantation watcher in the same department.

According to investigators, Dar was acting as a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), providing logistical and operational support to militants active in the Bandipora area.

Sources said he was tasked by handlers based in Pakistan to arrange safe houses, facilitate the movement of militants, share sensitive information about security deployments, and build an overground worker (OGW) network for the outfit.

“In April 2025, Shafi and one of his terror associates, Rayees Ahmad Dar, were apprehended during a routine check at a joint Naka. 01 AK-56 rifle, grenade, and other ammunition were recovered from Shafi,” sources said.

Further investigation indicated that Dar had moved beyond a support role and had become an active operational associate. His network was allegedly planning an attack on security forces.

“Appointed on compassionate grounds after his father fell in government service, Shafi repaid that mercy with treachery. His descent into terrorism is not merely a crime; it is a cold-blooded betrayal of the very state that sheltered him and sustained his family,” sources added.

Officials said more than 90 government employees with alleged terror links have been dismissed so far as part of the ongoing campaign. The administration has reiterated its resolve to continue action against such elements.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha has maintained that the campaign will persist until all terror networks are dismantled, asserting that those involved will be dealt with firmly.