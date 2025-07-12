J-K: Two Killed, Four Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Ramban

New Delhi: Two persons were killed and four others injured after a Tata Sumo vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place near Senabathi Dabdrora when the vehicle (registration number JK14C-2038), which was en route from Senabathi to Ukhral, lost control and rolled down approximately 300 to 500 feet into a deep gorge.

According to officials, there were six people onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two of them died on the spot, while the remaining four sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Tawqeel Ahmed, son of Ghulam Bhat of Gujrara Senabathi, and Abdul Latief, son of Ghulam Hussain of Lel Khill Bengara.

The four injured passengers were identified as Shakeel Ahmed, son of Abdul Rashid; Yawar Ahmed, son of Mushtaq Ahmed; Mohammad Rafiq, son of Ahmad; and Ajaz Ahmed Bhat, son of Nissar Ahmed, all residents of Gujrara Senabathi.

Soon after the mishap, rescue teams along with local residents rushed to the spot. The injured were evacuated and shifted to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.