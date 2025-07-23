J-K: Two Labourers Killed, One Injured In Landslide In Reasi

Two labourers lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a landslide which occurred early Wednesday morning in the Badora, which falls under the Mahore sub-division of Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the three men, including a JCB machine operator at a construction site related to the Badora Shiva Cave pilgrimage, were sleeping in a tent. Around 2 am, a sudden landslide hit the area, and the tent got buried in it.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar (23), son of Parshotam Kumar, a resident of Tehsil Channi in Udhampur district, and Rashpal Singh (26), son of Soba Ram, a resident of Tuli Kalaban, Tehsil Chassana, Reasi district.

The injured labourer was immediately taken to Mahore Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier on July 21, a young student lost his life after a landslide in Poonch. Incharge Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said that one 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries and were currently under observation.

He said that a teacher was also injured, but in stable condition.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer Dr Ishfaq Ahmad said, "In Bainch, an unfortunate incident occurred at school, resulting in injuries from a landslide. A total of five children were injured. One 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries... The injured children are stable, and their injuries are being monitored. The teacher was also injured, but is stable. All are under observation, and if any further treatment or referral is needed, we will handle it accordingly."

An injured student said that he was taking treatment in the hospital. He said that they were injured after stones fell from the roof in the wake of a landslide.

A teacher said that the school is located in an underdeveloped area, surrounded by hills, and the roads are unpaved.