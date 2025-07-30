J-K: Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter, Search Operation Underway In Poonch

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as per media reports. A major search operation is underway in the forests near the Line of Control (LoC) to track down any remaining militants.

According to officials, troops maintaining vigil along the LoC noticed the movement of two individuals under suspicious circumstances in the general area of the Poonch sector.

Upon being challenged by the soldiers, the suspected terrorists opened fire, prompting a swift retaliation from the Army.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps stated, "White Knight Corps Contact with terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress."

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army said three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, named Mahadev, took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X.

On Tuesday, during the Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families for asking about their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he added.

On April 22, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

