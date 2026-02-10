J-K weather update: Cloudy week ahead for Jammu, snow likely - Check

Jammu Weather Today: Residents of Jammu can expect cloudy weather on Tuesday with chances of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle near 10 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials have also said that a weak Western Disturbance will affect Jammu and Kashmir on February 10. This system may bring light rain or snowfall to many areas with moderate rainfall or snowfall possible at a few isolated places.

Another Western Disturbance Likely Around February 17

IMD officials have indicated that a weak western disturbance could influence Jammu’s weather around February 17. Before that, on February 14, a brief spell of rain or snowfall is possible in some higher-altitude areas.

However, beyond these expected systems, the region is likely to experience mostly dry weather for the remainder of February. This pattern may result in below-normal rainfall for the month. According to the Economic Times, Experts have also cautioned that prolonged dry conditions could trigger early flowering of trees across the area.

Jammu Weather Forecast for the Next Seven Days

The seven-day forecast for Jammu shows mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. No official warnings for severe weather have been issued.

On February 10, there is a possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. However, the IMD has not issued any formal alert.

For the rest of the week, the weather is expected to remain mainly clear or partly cloudy with no warnings in place.

Overall, no severe weather alerts are active for Jammu city. The forecast suggests calm weather conditions with only a slight chance of light rain on one day.

In brief, the forecast points to a fresh winter spell over the western Himalayas. A weather system is expected to bring rain in the plains and snowfall in higher areas, along with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds during the coming week.