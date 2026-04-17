J-K weather update: Fresh snowfall in hills, rainfall in… | Check full report

J-K weather update: The Kashmir Valley and parts of Ladakh have been reeling under erratic weather conditions for months now. Fresh spells of rain and snowfall since Thursday night, slashing temperatures by several degrees and triggering widespread disruptions, including a tragic death from fierce gusty winds in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A fresh western disturbance has battered Jammu and Kashmir, unleashing heavy rain across plains like Srinagar and snowfall in higher reaches, including Zojila Pass, Gurez valley, Sadna Top, Razdan Top, and Minimarg, forcing the closure of Srinagar-Leh, Bandipora-Gurez, Srinagar-Kishtwar, and Srinagar-Poonch highways. The highways remain closed to traffic due to slippery conditions from the fresh snow.

The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological (MeT) Department in Srinagar forecasts continued wet weather till 19th with intermittent light to moderate rains in planes and snowfall in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir with thundershowers, landslides, avalanches in upper reaches with gusty winds up to 40-50 km/h, and possible hailstorms at isolated spots from till April 19, especially during mornings and late evenings. Conditions are expected to improve from April 20, turning the weather generally dry.

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Gusty winds since Thursday evening ripped off rooftops, damaged infrastructure, uprooted temporary structures, snapped power lines, and caused brief outages across multiple districts. In Pulwama's Lassipora industrial estate, tragedy struck when winds demolished a cold storage facility's roof, trapping five workers under debris. Laborer Sajad Ahmad Mir, 40, died on arrival at the hospital, while four others are stable after rescue.

MeT Director Mukhtar Ahmad Dar urged people in upper reaches and landslide-prone areas to stay cautious, while travelers on NH-44 should check with the traffic authorities. Minor power disruptions persisted on Friday amid the squalls.

Mukhtar Ahmad MeT Director Kashmir said, “As predicted, rains are seen in most places and also winds yesterday late evening and the conditions will remain the same for the next two days.”

In Srinagar, strong winds trapped several shikara boats in turbulent Dal Lake waters. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and J&K Police swiftly rescued dozens of locals and tourists.

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