J-K weather update: Heatwave warning issued for Srinagar and several districts as temperatures rise - Check

A severe heatwave has flipped large parts of India, with more than 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities located in the country. Temperatures have surged between 40 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius in several states, raising serious concerns among authorities about the impact of the rising heat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological Department has also issued warnings of heatwave in several districts, including Srinagar. Residents in these areas have been advised to take precautions similar to those in other heat-affected regions.

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Meanwhile, in the Kashmir Valley, the Meteorological Department has said that the temperature is already higher than normal and predicted more rise in the coming months.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT, said, “Since February, there has been almost no precipitation, and temperatures have been consistently 10-15 degrees Celsius above normal. In the Kashmir division, conditions in March and April have been unusually warm. Heatwave conditions are being observed in many parts of India, including the plains of Jammu, and are likely to continue in the coming days."

"Temperatures are expected to rise again in the first week of May, particularly in the plains of Jammu and parts of Kashmir, where heatwave conditions may persist. Currently, temperatures in the region are about 3-7 degrees Celsius above normal. According to long-range forecasts, increased rainfall is expected between May and July, with precipitation likely to be above normal," Ahmad added.

A tourist visiting the Valley said they had come here to get relief from the heatwave in the country, but here they did not get what they were expecting. Hills too are now getting hotter; there is no snow and cold breezes.

Tourist Prachi Rane said, “It is warm, though not as hot as in many other parts of the country. If we compare it to Mumbai, this is comfortable, but in our minds, we had expected temperatures below chilling and thought we would be wearing jackets. That hasn’t been the case. It also highlights the need to take better care of the environment, as temperatures are rising everywhere. With Mumbai touching around 40°C and Srinagar also feeling unusually warm, people are left wondering where to go if even traditionally cooler destinations are experiencing higher temperatures.”

Another tourist, Vaibhav Kadam, stated, “It’s quite warm here. We came expecting cold weather, but it’s not what we anticipated; it’s much warmer. It’s hard to understand why this is happening. There is also a need for action on climate change and global warming. If we don’t start addressing it now, we may face serious consequences in the future.”

Tourist Sameena said, “When we go to a hill station, we expect much colder temperatures. This time, it hasn’t been as cold as we anticipated. We had also hoped to see snow in Sonamarg, but it is only visible in the higher reaches and not elsewhere. Still, the weather here is far better than Mumbai, and we are enjoying our time. This is my third visit to the Kashmir Valley, and I can clearly feel that it is warmer this time compared to my previous visits.”

Some tourists said they had expected Kashmir to be much colder than what they experienced. Instead, they found it quite warm for the season and did not feel the need to wear winter clothing.

MeT issues advisory

The MeT Department has issued an advisory saying hot and dry weather is expected to persist over the next 24 hours in districts such as Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Srinagar, and Baramulla, which will witness heatwave conditions. Residents are advised to avoid direct heat exposure during peak hours and to stay well-hydrated by drinking fluids, including water, ORS, and lassi.

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