J-K Weather Update: Night Temperatures Drop Across Valley As Rainfall Deficit Hits 96 Percent
JAMMU KASHMIR WEATHER

J-K Weather Update: Night Temperatures Drop Across Valley As Rainfall Deficit Hits 96 Percent

J-K Weather Update: Jammu and Kashmir is facing intense cold with sub-zero night temperatures across the Valley and a sharp 96 per cent rainfall deficit in early January, raising concerns for farmers, horticulture and water supply as people await the season’s first major snowfall.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: IANS/ File Photo

Srinagar: Cold conditions continued in the Valley on Sunday as minimum temperatures once again fell several degrees below zero, even as Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 96 per cent rainfall deficit in the first half of January, said the Meteorological Department.

Rain Deficit Raises Concern for Farmers and Water Supply

Meteorological Department officials said Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 96 per cent rainfall deficit during the first half of this month, raising serious concerns. The dry weather could trigger early blooming in fruit trees but these flowers may fail to turn into fruit due to low temperatures expected in February and March.

Early blooming is a major risk for fruit growers in the Valley. If rain or snow does not arrive soon then the agriculture and horticulture sectors will have to suffer heavy losses, possibly the worst in recent years. This is especially worrying as horticulture, not tourism, is the main pillar of Kashmir’s economy.

The 40-day harsh winter period known as Chillai Kalan will end on January 30. However, without a major snowfall before then, the region may face a difficult summer with water shortages affecting drinking water supply as well as agricultural and horticultural irrigation.

The Meteorological Department has forecast snowfall in the higher reaches and also the plains of the Valley between January 22 and 24.

"A Western Disturbance will be active over J&amp;K between January 22 and January 24. This is expected to bring rain/snow in Jammu and Kashmir, and the plains of the Valley are likely to get their first snowfall of this season," the Meteorological Department officials said.

So far, there has been no major snowfall in the Valley as Srinagar city and other plains are yet to receive this season's first snowfall.

All hopes of locals are now pinned on this forecast.

Temperatures Across Jammu and Kashmir

  • Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg was colder at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.
  • Pahalgam was the coldest among these places, with the temperature dropping to minus 6 degrees Celsius.
  • In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded a minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius, and Katra saw 6.6 degrees Celsius.
  • Batote registered 3.7 degrees Celsius, Banihal dipped to minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah recorded minus 1 degree Celsius.
  • On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 20.1 degrees Celsius in Jammu and 11.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

These figures indicate persistent cold weather in the Valley, while temperatures in the Jammu region remained comparatively higher.

(From the Inputs of IANS)

