J-K weather update: Western disturbance brings rain, snow | IMD issues alert

J-K weather update: The weather can flip to a heat wave, and the next day it’s a cold wave. The combination of rain in the plains and snow in the mountains often leads to drops in temperature and tricky travel conditions on the highways.

The Kashmir Valley is experiencing an intense late-season wet spell. A strong western disturbance has brought back winter in the spring season, as widespread moderate to heavy rainfall has been happening in the plains for the last 12 hours, and moderate fresh snowfall has been recorded in higher altitudes. Major accumulation has been reported in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Peer ki Gali, Sinthan Top, Gurez, and Zojila Pass.

While Srinagar and other low-lying areas have been seeing persistent rain and gusty winds for the last 12 hours, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which is several degrees below the seasonal normal due to heavy rain and snowfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain for the next 24 hours.

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In north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a major landslide hit the Uri area after a large section of a mountainside collapsed, sending rocks and debris onto a key road. As a precautionary measure, traffic was immediately suspended to avoid any casualties, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the affected stretch.

Authorities promptly dispatched rescue and road clearance teams to the site. Efforts to remove the debris and restore traffic are underway, though operations remain difficult due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions. Two days before a fatal snow avalanche struck Zojila pass, killing 5 persons and injuring many others.

According to the Meteorological Department, intermittent light to moderate rain and snowfall, accompanied by gusty winds, are expected to continue across the valley until early morning tomorrow. A brief spell of light rain is also likely at a few places on March 31, especially during the late afternoon.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain unsettled. Between April 3 and April 4, the region may experience cloudy skies with scattered light rain and snowfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The overall forecast until April 10 indicates continued instability, with frequent spells of rain across the valley. This erratic weather had also harmed Kashmiri farmers.

As Kashmir witnessed early fruit blossoms, these rains and snow have now destroyed the flowers, which will hit fruit production in the coming time.

The Meteorological Department has also warned of an increased risk of landslides in vulnerable areas over the coming week and has urged residents and travelers to exercise caution.

National highways connecting Kashmir to Leh, Srinagar to Uri, Srinagar to Poonch, and Srinagar to Kishtwar have been closed to traffic following a fresh snowfall and rains that created landslides and slippery roads.

Commuters are also being urged to follow traffic advisories and plan their travel carefully in view of possible disruptions.

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